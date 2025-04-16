Skip to Content
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should local law enforcement agencies help enforce immigration law?

ABC-7 has reported on how lawmakers in Texas have filed several bills that would require local law enforcement agencies to enter into agreements with ICE to enforce immigration laws.

A 1996 federal immigration law allows ICE to delegate to local forces. This law deputizes local officers, giving them the ability to question inmates in local jails and residents about their immigration status, and to serve administrative warrants.

Do you think law enforcement agencies in the Borderland should have limited immigration enforcement ability? Let us know by voting in the poll.

