Man sentenced to 21+ years for trafficking 17,000 fentanyl pills

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A New Mexico man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for trafficking about 17,000 fentanyl pills in El Paso.

Prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas say Edgar Omar Martinez, 43, was arrested on March 14 when the FBI seized about 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl from his car. Investigators say that Martinez got the pills from his co-conspirator two weeks before, and that he expected to be paid $3,200 for his role in the alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

A Grand Jury indicted Martinez on April 9. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl on August 26.