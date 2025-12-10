Guilty Plea: Man rammed into unmarked Border Patrol car in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Arizona resident Christopher Jack Leach, 33, pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer in Las Cruces.

Court documents state that on March 31, 2025, Leach borrowed a friend's car under false pretenses after learning that a warrant was out for his arrest in Arizona. He started driving toward Florida and three days later was passing through Las Cruces when he saw law enforcement following him.

Federal prosecutors say that Leach accelerated toward an unmarked Border Patrol vehicle, forcing the agent inside to quickly jump out. Leach tried to get away, at one point hitting the agent's car. New Mexico State Police tracked him down and apprehended him later.

Leach pleaded guilty to assault upon a federal officer involving physical contact. He could be sentenced to up to eight years in federal prison. He would face three years of supervised release afterward.