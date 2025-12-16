Colombian national extradited, charged with cocaine trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Colombian man was extradited to the United States for alleged cocaine trafficking, according to the Western District of Texas from the United States Attorney's Office.

Luis Guillermo Peralta Pacheco is a member of a Colombian drug trafficking organization, prosecutors say. Peralta Pacheco made his initial appearance in a federal court in El Paso on Monday.

The organization was allegedly a major supplier of cocaine to the Caribbean. And the United States along with Peralta Pacheco, 8 other people were extradited as alleged co-conspirators.