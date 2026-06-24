Las Cruces, El Paso dioceses to host prayer pilgrimage on Mt. Cristo Rey

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Sunday, the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Las Cruces and El Paso will host a pilgrimage on Mount Cristo Rey, according to a news release. The Diocese of Las Cruces said the pilgrimage comes as the U.S. government seeks to expand border wall construction and security south of Mt. Cristo Rey.

As ABC-7 previously reported, the government wants to use eminent domain to take the land for it. Eminent domain is a government power that can take private property for public use.

The Diocese of Las Cruces said during the pilgrimage, participants will "pray for the church and religious freedom throughout the world."

“This pilgrimage is not against the government, against a policy or anything else,” said Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino. “It is for the Church; it is for unity and it is for religious freedom.”

The diocese said it told federal authorities and policymakers to "pursue humane and collaborative approaches to border security that uphold the rule of law and the constitutional protections guaranteed to religious institutions and property owners."

The pilgrimage starts at 4:30 p.m. on June 28, the diocese said. It will start at the parking lot oat 1 Cristo Rey Rd. and will go up the mountain. Bishop Baldacchino will say mass at the pilgrimage.