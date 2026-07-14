Skip to Content
On the Border

Man rescued from border wall, arrested for illegal entry

By
Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso firefighters rescued a man who wasn't able to climb down the border wall, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement on Tuesday.

CBP said the man tried to illegally enter the U.S. by scaling the border wall near Loop 375 and Yarbrough.

Agents arrested the man for illegal entry after emergency medical services determined he had no injuries, according to CBP.

CBP sent a statement regarding the incident:

"Illegally entering the United States, as well as climbing tall barriers and fences designed to secure our Border and protect our communities is extremely dangerous. Individuals who disregard these warnings place themselves, first responders and nearby property owners at risk. If you illegally enter the United States, you will be prosecuted and removed."

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.