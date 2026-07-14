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On the Border

Rep. Escobar responds to order for ICE to temporarily pause vehicle stops in Texas

Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) El Paso
Office of Veronica Escobar
Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) El Paso
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Published 12:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was ordered to temporarily stop vehicle stops in Texas and Maine following two deadly shootings involving the agency, ABC News reported.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar released a statement responding to the order:

“The reported decision by ICE to pause vehicle stops is a good first step. At least 22 people have been fired on by agents involved in Trump’s mass deportation plans, and six people, including three American citizens, have been killed in those shootings. The murders of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston last week and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford yesterday were preventable tragedies.

“There are additional changes that must be made immediately to safeguard communities: the use of body cameras, independent investigations into the shootings, and accountability that will bring justice for the families who lost their loved ones.” 

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reportedly gave the directive, according to ABC News.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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