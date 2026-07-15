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On the Border

DHS responds to report alleging abuse, medical neglect at Camp East Montana

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Published 6:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new 84-page report from Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union alleged abuse, medical neglect and poor conditions at the Camp East Montana immigration detention facility in El Paso. The report is based on interviews with detainees, family members and legal advocates.

It alleged some detainees experienced excessive force, unsanitary living conditions, inadequate medical care and pressure to accept deportation.

U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar, who has made multiple oversight visits to the detention facility, said the report "only further confirms what [she has] been sounding alarms about since the facility opened."

She also alleged many of the most serious problems continue to persist.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson called the claims "completely false."

DHS said detainees receive proper food, water, medical care, access to attorneys and family.

DHS also said "no detainees are being beaten or abused."

Article Topic Follows: On the Border
CAMP EAST MONTANA
dhs
immigration
veronica escobar

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Gabrielle Lopez

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