GSA to name finalists for Bridge of the Americas modernization project on ‘Industry Day’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar said the U.S. General Services Administration will host an "Industry Day" for the Bridge of the Americas Land Port of Entry Modernization Project. GSA will name finalists competing for the primary project's contract, according to a news release.

In August 2022, Rep. Escobar hosted a meeting with GSA to kick off stakeholder engagement for the $500 million BOTA modernization. This June, she joined GSA in announcing the BOTA Project moved to a design-build phase.

According to a news release from June 29, Escobar said the build-design phase narrowed down the possible contractors for the project to three.

Rep. Escobar said GSA will announce the three finalists on Industry Day, which is set for July 27 at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Opportunity Center from 1-4 p.m.

The congresswoman said small businesses, subcontractors, suppliers and construction professionals can meet the three shortlisted teams competing for the primary project contract.

GSA said the BOTA project's construction is set to begin in early 2028 and will be completed by the summer in 2031, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

Rep. Escobar will face Adam Bauman in the November election to keep her seat for Congressional District 16, which covers most of El Paso County.