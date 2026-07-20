Rep. Escobar introduces act to protect Mount Cristo Rey from federal land seizure

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) introduced the Mount Cristo Rey Protection Act, legislation designed to prohibit the federal government from using eminent domain at Mount Cristo Rey. This action follows the Trump administration's announcement of its intent to seize land at the sacred site for border wall construction.

The Trump administration announced plans to seize approximately 14 acres of land near the base of Mount Cristo Rey to extend the southern border wall. Mount Cristo Rey is a significant religious and cultural landmark owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces, serving the El Paso and Southern New Mexico area since 1939. The site welcomes more than 40,000 pilgrims and visitors annually for Good Friday and other religious observances.

Congresswoman Escobar emphasized the site's importance:

“Mount Cristo Rey is a religious and cultural landmark that has been central to our community for generations," said Congresswoman Escobar. "Rather than working with border communities to advance effective border security, the Trump Administration continues to disregard the people, history, and culture that make our region special. I will continue to fight for its preservation.”

El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz highlighted the unique position of Mount Cristo Rey:

“For almost 100 years Mount Cristo Rey has been an iconic sacred site in our borderland region," said El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz. "The mountain, with its 29-foot statue of Christ, is visible for many miles and stands at the border of two countries and three states. It has become for people in our region a holy site marking the unity of humanity and of faith that transcends borders. For the federal government to forcefully take this holy ground to build a tall barrier topped with razor wire would represent an overreach on the part of the government and create a sign that speaks, not of mutual respect and love, but of separation and rejection. As the Bishop of El Paso I support this Bill which would call the federal government to set aside a heavy-handed abuse of power against this sacred place. I am confident that through negotiation with the rightful owners of the property, the Church of Las Cruces, solutions can be found to provide for the deterrence of unauthorized entry into this country while at the same time preserving the integrity of Mount Cristo Rey."

Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino also spoke about the site's historical significance:

"For generations, the faithful from the cities, farms and villages of the borderland have climbed Mount Cristo Rey and united as a single community for prayer and celebration at the feet of Christ the King," said Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino. "In a world fractured by political, racial and economic divisions, Mount Cristo Rey stands out as both a powerful symbol of hope and peace and a literal pathway to unity. We are grateful for the actions of Rep. Escobar and other legislators in helping to preserve this important site for generations to come."

The Mount Cristo Rey Protection Act aims to officially recognize Mount Cristo Rey as a holy site. It further seeks to prohibit the use of federal funds to litigate against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces in its lawsuit challenging the federal government's attempted land seizure.

Additionally, the act would prohibit the use of federal funds to construct, install, operate or maintain border barrier infrastructure on or near Mount Cristo Rey.

This legislation builds on Congresswoman Escobar's previous efforts to protect the site. During consideration of the Fiscal Year 2027 Homeland Security Appropriations bill by the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Escobar offered an amendment to prohibit the use of federal funds for border wall construction at Mount Cristo Rey. This amendment was rejected by House Republicans.

The Mount Cristo Rey Protection Act is now in the legislative process, aiming to provide protections for the sacred site.