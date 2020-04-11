3-D printed ICU equipment from El Paso medical firm aids in fight against virus

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A medical group in El Paso is eager to show off an idea for improving IV lines and tube restraints in hospitals.

The CEO of OTEN Medical, Ernesto Holguin, believes it represents an important weapon in the fight against coronavirus.

It is the Intravenous Line and Respirator Tube Holder.

The product is 3-D printed with a double adhesive, allowing it to be placed almost anywhere in an emergency room, preventing IV lines or tubes from getting stuck or dangling near the floor.

“We need to do something to help our fellow nurses outside of El Paso," said Holguin. "We are going beat this disease and in order to do that we need to coordinate.”

Holguin added that 50 of the devices have already been donated to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

According to Holguin, a plan is in place with an eye towards mass production of these devices in the near future.

“We are already speaking to the mold manufacturers and molders in order to get this turned around fast in order to provide these, not just to Dallas but any hospital that might need this," he said.

It takes a total of about 20 man hours to produce just one of the pieces.