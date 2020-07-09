El Paso salons learn to adapt, say following rules allows them to stay in business during pandemic

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Nationwide, businesses have had to learn to adapt to life during the pandemic. It can be a particular adjustment for salons, where workers are spaced physically close to their clients.

Salons in Texas were allowed to reopen in May. Since then, local owners tell ABC-7 the adjustments have gotten easier.

For William Segovia, the owner of Segovia’s Nail and Hair Studio, new measures are worth it. They keep doors open.

“We’re family,” he said. We’ve been here 31 years and some of these customers have been with us that long. So to see them is like seeing family”

Segovia has implemented several changes during the past few months including more sanitizing, social distancing, smaller waiting rooms and a face mask requirement.

“Everybody knows these masks can be troublesome, trying to work through a hot summer with masks on,” Segovia said.

Across town at The Beauty Bar, owner Delilah Mejia says customers have largely been on board with the adjustments.

“This is a very controlled atmosphere as opposed to going to the park or anything like that,” she said. “Because of that, I want our clients to feel safe.”

Mejia says employees at her salon are working longer hours to accommodate customers, since now only one customer receives a service at a time. The salon is screening customers as they enter and asking them to wash their hands before and after service.

“This is our safety blanket, all the things that we're doing, all the precautions really do help us keep those rates low and continue to be in business,” Mejia said.

For Segovia, the thought of closing his doors once again is unthinkable.

“That could be devastating,” he said. “I pray that that doesn't happen. I don't even go there with my mind because that would not only hurt me, but this whole industry. There's a lot of people out there like us mom-and-pop shops that go paycheck to paycheck.”