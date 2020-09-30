Longtime west El Paso watering hole Lloyd’s Pub reopens with Big Papa’s food truck

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- After being shutdown for nearly six months, with a month of business in between due to the governor's brief reprieve, Lloyds Pub on Mesa is back open.

With 43 years of customer service to the community, the west side El Paso fixture was looking at a possible permanent shutdown until a plan was formed.

The bar needed a kitchen which it did not have.

Friend to the bar and food truck owner Norma Magadlaeno teamed up with Lloyd's owner Sylvia Colbert.

Magdalaeno set up her truck, Big Papa's, directly in front of the bar.

"When Sylvia (Colbert) said 'let's team up that way we can open up', I said I definitely want to help each other out and get the bar going again," Magdalaeno said.

Customers order food and drink, when the tab comes you pay Lloyds Pub for your meal and time.

"We are ecstatic to be back open! It feels good to get back to business," exclaimed Colbert.

Opening the doors again to what feels like family to Colbert led her to say this, "We are grateful to have the chance to open again and pay our bills again, hopefully we will be here another 43 years."