Watch LIVE: Dow tops 30,000 for 1st time on vaccine developments, Biden transition news
NEW YORK, NY -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday as investors were encouraged by the latest progress on developing coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin.
Traders were also encouraged by news that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary.
The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.4%, to trade just over 30,000 late Tuesday morning. The S&P 500 index, which has a far greater impact on 401(k) accounts than the Dow, rose 1.3%.
Comments
3 Comments
Any bets as to how far the Dow drops after Hidin’ Job Biden is in office for awhile?
Hidin’ Biden won’t be in office more than six months, before Nasty Nancy Piglosi removes him under the 25th Amendment, putting Commie Cameltoe Harris as the Whore-in-Chief.
It will drop thats for sure.