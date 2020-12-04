LIVE updates: Dow rallies to new high on jobs data, stimulus hope

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK, NY -- Stocks soared to a new all-time high Friday as the Department of Labor said U.S. employers added 245,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate slipped to 6.7%.

The Dow was at a new record level above 30,100 to cap a solid week (and start to December) for the markets.

Although the government reported a lower-than-expected increase in jobs, investors appear to be betting that the weaker employment gains will put more pressure on the outgoing Trump administration and Congress to approve a new stimulus package before Joe Biden is inaugurated next month.

The fresh economic data shows the labor market clawing its way out of the pandemic-induced downturn, but still far away from a full recovery. The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5% in February before the crisis hit.