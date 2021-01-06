El Paso Chamber offering $10K grants to help small businesses during pandemic

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chamber has received additional funding from El Paso County to help small businesses during the pandemic.

Effective immediately, the Chamber will be providing grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses seeking assistance with operational safety, rent and utilities.

The grants are part of the county’s F.A.S.T.E.R. program and as grants, do not need to be repaid.

To learn more about the program, visit elpasobusinesshelp.com.