El Paso native’s book aims to help people with their careers during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso native Rebecca Otis Leder has a new book coming out on how to build meaningful career relationships, network and thrive professionally during the pandemic.

Leder, who attended Coronado High School, has been working remotely for about a half-dozen years.

Her book, called “Knock,” and her method are about how to build a mutually beneficial career network.

She said about 70 percent of her method is doing research to find people to connect with and 30 percent is following up and expressing gratitude.

“One of the important things to think about is: We are not always going to get a response,” Leder said. “We are not always going to get a ‘yes.’ That is why when we shift to a longer term mutually beneficial relationship-building strategy, it takes some pressure off us to feel like we have to get an answer right away.”

Leder said growing up in El Paso had a major impact on her and she still has family here, like her grandmother.

You can find out more about her book by going to her web site at theknockmethod.com.