Iconic H&H Car Wash, Coffee Shop closing after 6 decades in El Paso

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- An iconic El Paso business is closing its doors Thursday after more than six decades in operation.

H & H Car Wash has been on Yandell Street near downtown since 1958, but now owner Maynard Haddad says "it's time."

The car wash is known more for its restaurant - where politicians, world-famous chefs, actors and actresses and everyday folks rubbed elbows and enjoyed the food.

Haddad talked with ABC-7 about how he and his brother got into the car wash business.

"...And the guys from the old country, they always wanted to set their kids up. My brother and I didn't like it, so he sold out and he had another brother that said 'why don't you open a car wash.' My dad looked around and liked the idea. So that's how it got started. So everything you see here is my dad's idea, the coffee shop, everything," he explained.

The coffee shop won a James Beard Award for America's classics in 2001. It will open for the last time Thursday at 7 a.m.