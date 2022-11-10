Fox Toyota donates RAV4 to Sisters of Charity in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas -- Fox Toyota of El Paso donated a brand new car to a children's clinic in Juarez. The Fox Family Foundation presented the RAV4 to the Sisters of Charity who operate Proyecto Santo Niño in the Anapra area.

The family previously donated a van to benefit the clinic as well.

The sisters call Fox Toyota, owned by Steve and Paige Fox, one of their most generous supporters in the Borderland. The sisters say this new vehicle will help them care for the children in Anapra, which sits in the outskirts of Juarez.

"Most of the roads are not paved. And when the rains come, it washes the sand down from the mesas and washes out the roads, so just getting down the street, there are big, big crevasses and craters and boulders and cement chunks that just get washed, washed in there. And trying to navigate those roads to pick up children with physical disabilities is really, really hard," said Sister Andrea Koverman.

Editor's note: Proyecto Santo Niño was misidentified as a children's shelter on the video.