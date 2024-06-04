Nonprofits are the seventh largest employer in El Paso, report finds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As a group, nonprofits are the seventh largest employer in El Paso, according to a new study by Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Paso del Norte Community Foundation, HELIX Solutions, and UTEP's Dr. Eric Boyer. The study also revealed that, taken together, nonprofits account for more than $6 billion in assets in El Paso.

“We commissioned this study to examine and describe the current nonprofit landscape in El Paso,” said Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Paso del Norte Community Foundation. “The profile is designated to help better understand the sector, and aid in planning related to governance, technology use, staffing, funding, or other services.”

The report took IRS data and looked at El Paso's nonprofits' revenue, staff, technology, fundraising, and development statistics to gain a comprehensive understanding of the importance of nonprofits in El Paso, as well as areas where improvements can be made.

"Overall, the nonprofit sector in El Paso is healthy and a significant economic driver in the community," Paso del Norte officials stated.

View the report here.