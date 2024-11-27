Mesilla Valley Transportation gifts driver new car

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mesilla Valley Transportation honored its truck drivers today.

During its 4th Driver Appreciation Day event of the year, the driver with the best miles-per-gallon history is awarded a brand new car.

MVT's CEO tells ABC-7 this event allows the company to celebrate drivers with prizes and food.

"Makes us have happier tempers, just happier people. We have a great feeling around here. Everybody loves being here. A good family oriented place. And people just care about each other. They really do. It's a real nice family atmosphere."

Jones tells ABC-7 the company handed out other prizes such as TVs stereo speakers for other employees.