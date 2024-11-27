Skip to Content
Biz/Tech

Mesilla Valley Transportation gifts driver new car

By
New
Published 5:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mesilla Valley Transportation honored its truck drivers today.

During its 4th Driver Appreciation Day event of the year, the driver with the best miles-per-gallon history is awarded a brand new car. 

MVT's CEO tells ABC-7 this event allows the company to celebrate drivers with prizes and food.

"Makes us have happier tempers, just happier people. We have a great feeling around here. Everybody loves being here. A good family oriented place. And people just care about each other. They really do. It's a real nice family atmosphere."

Jones tells ABC-7 the company handed out other prizes such as TVs stereo speakers for other employees.

Article Topic Follows: Biz/Tech

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content