Helen of Troy names former Nike VP as new CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Helen of Troy's Board of Directors appointed G. Scott Uzzell as CEO, effective September 1, 2025.

Uzzell has served as Corporate Vice President & General Manager of Nike North America and was a member of the Nike, Inc. Executive Leadership Team; President & CEO of Converse, Inc. for four years; President of the Venturing & Emerging Brands Group of The Coca-Cola Company, leading the development of Honest Tea, Body Armor, Health-Ade Kombucha and Fairlife Milk; and has worked in sales and marketing for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Nabisco.

Uzzell also serves on the SC Johnson Company Board of Directors, the Florida A&M University Board and University, of Chicago Booth School Advisory Board.

He holds a B.S. in business from Florida A&M University and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Helen of Troy and continue to develop its distinguished family of highly trusted brands and innovations that delight consumers," Uzzell stated. "I intend to leverage the Company’s durable foundation as a purpose-driven innovation leader to serve the needs of consumers and to elevate lives in moments that matter everywhere, every day. I look forward to working with Helen of Troy’s talented associates to return the Company to consistent growth and deliver strong value creation for shareholders. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Tim and the Board of Directors for this honor and I am eager to begin partnering with the team to build a successful future for all stakeholders.”

Helen of Troy, which is headquartered in El Paso, produces consumer products for brands such as OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon, and Olive & June.