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YMCA Bowling Branch closing, city to control facility

YMCA
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Published 1:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The YMCA of El Paso announced the Bowling Family location in the Northeast will close May 15. The YMCA said Monday the closure comes after its lease with the City of El paso expired.

The city owns the facility, and after reviewing renewal options, the YMCA said it cannot afford to keep it open. The city announced Monday the branch will transition back to city control. It said it leased the property for $1 per year since 1960.

Under the transition, the City of El Paso plans to look into how the property can be used in the future through the Parks Master Plan process.

Meanwhile, Bowling Family YMCA members can transfer their memberships to other locations, including the Fred & Maria Loya Family YMCA in the east, and the Westside location, the YMCA said.

The non-profit is working to relocate programs like summer camp and after-school care to the Northeast, the YMCA added. The city said the Bowling Branch's closure made a gap in access to a public pool in the area with Veterans Pool closed for repairs.

With the pool repairs, the city asked the YMCA to consider extending its lease. The city said the YMCA declined.

The Bowling Family YMCA will have a farewell event May 12.

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