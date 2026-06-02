Bidders walk through El Paso County Coliseum amid search for a new operator

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Organizations interested in managing the El Paso County Coliseum got an inside look at the historic venue Tuesday. The county opened the next phase of its search for a new operator.

The El Paso Sports Commission managed the Coliseum for more than 20 years, but El Paso County is now accepting proposals from organizations seeking to take over management

During a walkthrough of the venue, prospective bidders toured dressing rooms, the El Paso Rhinos hockey rink, stables and other areas of the Coliseum while taking notes, asking questions and documenting the site with photos and video.

Among those attending was Brian Kennedy, president of International Management Consultants and a former chief executive officer of the El Paso Sports Commission.

Kennedy said he was impressed by changes made to the facility since he last worked there.

“There’s a whole lot of things that I was unaware had changed since I had been in here, and I was pleasantly surprised,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said his company is uniquely qualified to manage the Coliseum, citing decades of experience at the venue.

“My company brings expertise in this building. Over 3,000 shows that I produced in this building,” he said.

Kennedy, who previously oversaw Coliseum operations during his tenure with the Sports Commission, said his experience makes him a strong candidate for the contract.

“My resume is as strong or stronger than anybody else that could be bidding,” he said.

Representatives from several organizations attended the tour, including a University of Texas at El Paso official.

ABC-7 reached out to UTEP for comment, but the university declined to comment on its interest in the process.

While Kennedy declined to provide details about his plans for the Coliseum if awarded the contract, he suggested his proposal would offer a new approach.

“I’m not bidding because I think there’s something wrong,” Kennedy said. “I’m bidding because I think I have an idea that may not have been approached before.”

According to El Paso County, proposals to manage the Coliseum are due by 2 p.m. on June 25.

The El Paso County Coliseum has long served as a major entertainment venue in the region, hosting boxing matches, concerts, rodeos and other events.