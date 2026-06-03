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Airbnb donates $255k to fight human trafficking in Texas

Airbnb
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Updated
today at 4:03 PM
Published 3:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, Airbnb presented a $225,000 donation for anti-human trafficking organizations based in Texas, including two from El Paso.

Texas leaders united in El Paso to renew their commitment to combat human trafficking. Texas Senator César Blanco was among the crowd.

"Human trafficking isn't always visible. It can occur in our neighborhoods, businesses, and communities without people realizing what's happening," Rep. Blanco said. "As Texas prepares to welcome visitors from around the world for major events like the FIFA World Cup, raising awareness and supporting survivors is more important than ever."

Two El Paso-based nonprofits attended the donation announcement: the Paso Del Norte Center of Hope and Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.

The gathering ended with representatives signing a blue heart, the internationally-recognized symbol of human trafficking awareness, according to Airbnb.

Airbnb said the donation is party of the company's community fund, which supports local communities and the people who live there.

In 2017, Airbnb helped launch a free tool to help hosts report potential child exploitation, the company said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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