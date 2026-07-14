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‘Wells Fargo’ letters come off landmark El Paso skyscraper

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Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Downtown El Paso's skyline is undergoing some change. Monday, the iconic Wells Fargo letters started being removed from the building.

It appeared crews used a platform connected to cables to take the letters off.

Wells Fargo closed its Downtown El Paso branch in January 2025, as ABC-7 previously reported.

Other lines of business will operate in the building, according to Wells Fargo vice president and communications lead for Texas and Oklahoma Ty Morrison.

In October 2024, Morrison said the company leased the Downtown space and the building management would determine what would happen with the branch space.

The building displays certain colors during holidays. For example, the a Christmas tree pattern appears on the side of the building during the holiday season. It will also shine red, white and blue during Independence Day.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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