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Eyemart Express confirms data breach involving customer data

Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/15/2026
MGN, freepik
Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/15/2026
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Published 2:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eyemart Express, a nationwide optical and optometric services company, learned about unauthorized access to its systems in February, Holly House Marketing said Friday. Eyemart has several locations in El Paso.

According to a news release, Eyemart learned about the breach that happened Feb. 12 the next day. The company was able to contain the incident and secure systems that day, according to the release.

The data involved varies based a person's connection with Eyemart. Some customers' names, vision insurance information, birth date, purchase or prescription were involved, according to the marketing company.

For others, Eyemart customers' name, address, social security number, health plan and other information was involved, the news release said.

The news release said to contact 800-655-4635 with any questions, including whether you are one of the customers described.

Eyemart is reviewing and updating its training, processes, procedures and is implementing measures to avoid a similar incident from happening again.

The company is also cooperating with federal law enforcement, the news release said.

For customers whose social security number was involved, the news release said the company will provide free credit monitoring. Customers who got notification letters about the incident will get instructions.

You can check identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and credit reports.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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