Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel will invest $20 billion in a new computer chip facility in Ohio amid a global shortage of microprocessors used in everything from phones and cars to video games. The US share of the worldwide chip manufacturing market has declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today and shortages have become a potential risk. Two chip factories on the 1,000-acre site just east of Columbus are expected to create 3,000 company jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, and to support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners. Construction is expected to begin in late next year, with production coming online at the end of 2025.