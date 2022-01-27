Fearing tips could get lost, sheriff halts Facebook comments

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office has turned off public comments on its social media posts because too many people are reporting crimes there rather than calling 911 or submitting tips through the agency’s website. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has for years maintained popular accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, capitalizing on the popularity gained from the A&E “Live PD” show. Sheriff Chris Nocco says they’ll no longer allow public comment out of fear that the agency could miss “life-or-death” information. The change was prompted after the office began posting more notices about missing persons and runaway teens. Those posts yielded tips that could get lost among other comments.