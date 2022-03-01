Domino’s Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Domino’s Pizza CEO Ritch Allison announced his retirement Tuesday, the same day the company announced weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Allison, 55, said he will step down at the end of April. He will be replaced by Russell Weiner, 53, who is currently Domino’s president and chief operating officer. Domino’s global revenue fell 1% to $1.34 billion in the October-December period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $1.38 billion. Domino’s said staffing shortages forced some stores to limit their hours and impacted customer service.