Global shares rise as investors eye US Fed moves, inflation

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading higher as investors eye the war in Ukraine and what the world’s central banks might do to keep inflation in check. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Frankfurt after Asian markets finished higher. Oil prices rose. Investors have been weighing the latest updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation. The Fed has signaled it is prepared to keep raising interest rates and reducing its stockpile of bonds and mortgage-backed securities in order to rein in the highest inflation in 40 years.