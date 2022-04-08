US ends probe of Fiat Chrysler minivans, won’t seek recall

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is ending an investigation into complaints of USB charging port fires in some Fiat Chrysler minivans without seeking a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began the probe of about 170,000 minivans in August of 2020 after getting reports of three fires and one minor injury. The probe covered Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from 2013 to 2020. The agency says its investigators couldn’t determine what caused the fires, nor could Fiat Chrysler, now called Stellantis. The probe focused on a charge port on the driver’s side between the second and third row seats. The agency says Friday it’s closing the probe due to the low rate of fires, no reports of serious injuries, and the lack of a common cause.