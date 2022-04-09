EXPLAINER: Why would nuclear plant dump wastewater into bay?

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

One million gallons of radioactive water is inside a former nuclear power plant along Cape Cod Bay and it has got to go. But where, is the vexing question, and will the state of Massachusetts intervene as the company dismantling the plant decides? Holtec International is considering treating the water and discharging it into the bay. Local residents, shell fishermen and politicians disapprove of the plan. Holtec is also considering evaporating the contaminated water or trucking it to a facility in another state. The fight in Massachusetts mirrors a heated debate in Japan over a plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.