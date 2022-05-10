How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide. The S&P 500 closed higher after shifting between an early gain and a turn lower in midday. Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. The Nasdaq composite rose and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury also fell.