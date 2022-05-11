Walt Disney Co. Q2 results fall short but stock jumps

By The Associated Press

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. missed Wall Street’s expectations for its fiscal second quarter, dinged by over $1 billion it paid in early termination fees for TV shows and films it wanted to use on its own streaming service. The results came as the company continues to be in the crosshairs of Republican lawmakers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, over its opposition to a new state law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis DeSantis signed a bill last month to dissolve the private government Walt Disney World controls on its property in the state in retaliation.