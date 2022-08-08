China closes Potala Palace after COVID-19 reported in Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have closed Tibet’s famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. The action underscores China’s continued adherence to its hard-line “zero-COVID” policy, mandating lockdowns, quarantines and travel restrictions, even while most other countries have reopened. A notice on the palace’s Weixin social media site said the palace that was the traditional home of Tibet’s Buddhist leaders would be closed from Tuesday, with a reopening date to be announced later. Tibet’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism and the Potala is a key draw. China announced over 800 new cases of domestic transmission Tuesday, 22 in Tibet. More than 80,000 travelers remain stranded on the southern resort island of Hainan.

