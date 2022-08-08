Hungary fines Ryanair over raising prices to cope with tax

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has accused Ryanair of consumer protection violations after it raised ticket prices to cope with a tax on what the government calls “extra profits.” Justice Minister Judit Varga wrote Monday on Facebook that an investigation found “unfair trade practices,” leading to a $777,058 fine. It’s the first tied to the new tax, which led Ryanair and others to increase prices. Hungary said costs shouldn’t be passed along to customers and that the tax on industries from banking to insurance to airlines will aid the country’s economic recovery. Ryanair says it will “immediately appeal any baseless fine” but that it hasn’t received notice of one.

