Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s economy minister says oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries should resume soon after a problem over payments for transit was resolved. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which flows through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4, saying its payment to the company’s Ukrainian counterpart was refused. Slovakia’s Economy Minister Richard Sulik said Wednesday the payments would be made by Slovak refiner Slovnaft after both the Russian and Ukrainian sides agreed.

