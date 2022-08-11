Pakistani navy, Belgian tanker rescue 9 from Indian vessel

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A military statement says nine Indian crew members whose vessel sank off the Pakistani port of Gwadar in the Arabian Sea have been rescued by a tanker and Pakistan’s navy. Thursday’s statement says the sailing vessel Jamna Sagar sunk on Tuesday off Gwadar after sending a distress signal. Pakistan’s navy asked Belgium-flagged tanker Kruibeke, which was closest to the distressed vessel, to provide assistance. The crew of the tanker rescued the nine crew members of Jamna Sagar before continuing on their voyage to the United Arab Emirates. In a subsequent search of the area, Pakistani navy helicopters spotted and recovered the body of a tenth crew member who had drowned.

