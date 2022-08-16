Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Tuesday that the project aims to transform Puerto Rico into the Caribbean’s main cruise ship destination by modernizing, repairing and expanding nine docks located in the capital of San Juan to receive bigger vessels and more passengers. San Juan Cruise Port _ a subsidiary of London-based Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator _ will be responsible for operating and overseeing the project as part of a 30-year deal.

