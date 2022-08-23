Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

BEIJING (AP) — With China’s biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. The dramatic decline of water coverage in Poyang Lake in southeastern China otherwise had cut off irrigation channels in one of China’s key rice-growing regions. But state media report the crews are working only after dark due to the extreme daytime heat. High temperatures have sparked wildfires in southwest China, and factories have cut production as hydroelectric plants reduce their output. The drought and heat have wilted crops and shrunk rivers. This summer’s heat waves started earlier and have lasted longer than usual.

