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CNN - Business/Consumer

As renovation costs rise, are fixer-upper homes still worth it? Tell us what you think

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Published 7:52 AM

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — For years, many first-time buyers saw fixer-uppers as one of the few affordable ways into homeownership: buy a cheaper house, renovate it over time, and build equity along the way.

But recently, that calculation has become more complicated.

Renovation costs have climbed as inflation, tariffs and construction labor shortages have driven up the price of materials and labor, while high home prices and mortgage rates have stretched many buyers’ budgets. As a result, homes that need significant work are selling at some of the steepest discounts in years, and many buyers are rethinking whether a fixer-upper is worth the investment.

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