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LCPD hiring retired officers

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Published 10:31 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department opened applications for Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico (PERA) retired law enforcement officers. The City of Las Cruces said selected retired officers are eligible for up to $35,000 in recruitment upon hire.

The city said retired officers who return to the police department can earn a salary ranging from $30.28 to $43.68 per hour.

PERA New Mexico laws allow officers who retired before Dec. 31, 2023, and have been retired for less than eight years, to return to work, the City of Las Cruces said.

Applications, due May 4, can be found here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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