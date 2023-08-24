Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing wife’s boyfriend in El Paso airport parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jury selection begins Friday in the case of a man accused of killing another man in a parking lot at the El Paso International Airport.

Bernard Walter Christmann, 52, is charged with first-degree murder.

He's been held in the El Paso County Jail on a $1.25 million bond since his arrest on Dec. 3, 2021.

Christmann is accused of killing Juan Anzaldo, 49, on Nov. 19, 2021. Anzaldo, a Southwest Airlines employee, was preparing to leave work at the time.

The police affidavit stated Anzaldo called a colleague to tell him his tires were slashed. The affidavit stated, when the colleague asked Anzaldo who he thought vandalized his car, Anzaldo mentioned the "ex-husband to his current girlfriend." The colleague told police that he then heard Anzaldo talking to a man, before hearing a scuffle and Anzaldo yelling for help.

The police affidavit stated Anzaldo had been dating Christmann's wife for over a year prior to his death. The affidavit also stated that El Paso police investigators found blood and detailed notes in Christmann's truck with Andalzo's name, phone number, home address as well as notes detailing Andalzo's whereabouts on certain days.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in the 243rd District Court.

If he's convicted, Christmann faces 5 to 99 years in prison.