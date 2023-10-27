“This guy needs to be caught dead or alive”: Former U.S. Marshal provides context on Maine manhunt

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former United States Marshal for the Western District Robert Almonte provided perspective on the ongoing intensive manhunt happening in Maine.

Authorities in Maine continue to search for 40-year-old Robert Card. He is accused of opening fire and killing 18 people. Police said he also injured 13 others during a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Card's arrest and police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Almonte called the manhunt a monumental event that resulted in an immediate response from several different law enforcement agencies in the area.

"The bottom line is this guy needs to be caught dead or alive. That's the bottom line. And he need to be caught before he kills anybody else, before he injures anybody else, whether it's a civilian or a law enforcement officer. This guy has already shown he's killed people. He's probably still armed. So, you know, he really should be shot on sight, in my opinion."

Card is a certified firearms instructor and a U.S. Army reservist. Almonte said this would give him an extra advantage.

“They train them for perseverance, and then you add his expertise in firearms, and then you add the fact that he's already proven himself to be extremely dangerous. That's what makes this more challenging.”

The former U.S. Marshal said the suspect likely pre-planned this event and is prepared with food and water. Almonte also said the alleged shooter had already organized his escape.

Authorities in Maine continued their search by land and water. They also announced that they found a note, indicating that Card does not expect to live much longer.

“This subject has the advantage in the sense that he's very familiar with that area," Almonte added. "He's very familiar with the woods there. So he has the advantage of finding some hiding location and surprising law enforcement officers that are looking for him and maybe killing him, so that’s a very big concern for a law enforcement officer that are looking for him in the woods."

Almonte also said it is rare for suspects accused of committing mass shootings to flee the scene and still be missing days after the rampage.

“So that's very unusual. And in my opinion, makes them that much more dangerous.”