El Paso woman sentenced to 5 years for more than a million dollars in healthcare fraud scheme

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman has now been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the Medicaid and Medicare systems for more than $1.7 million dollars.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, 59 year-old Edelmira Marquez engaged in fraudulent billing practices as the owner of Marquez Medical Supply in El Paso.

She previously plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud involving overcharging the government programs for medical supplies and equipment while providing lesser valued items to patients. The U.S. Attorney's Office states the items were primarily incontinence supplies including adult diapers, wipes and bed liners.

Marquez was sentenced to 60 months, or 5 years, in federal prison. In addition, she was fined $20,000 and ordered to pay $1,739,608.59 in restitution to Medicaid.

According to the release, the FBI and the Texas Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Kanof prosecuted the case.