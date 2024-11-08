Skip to Content
Convicted felon arrested in El Paso

Chief Jason Owens @USBPChief
Published 3:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens says El Paso Sector agents arrested Artemio Orozco-Ramires on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Agents caught Orozco-Ramires, a convicted felon, after he left foot prints leading to the place he was hiding. Owens did not explain where in the El Paso Sector agents found Orozco-Ramires.

"His criminal history includes forcible lewd acts upon a child in 2011 and he was sentenced to 16 years in a state prison," Owens posted on social media.

