EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Below is the list of Most Wanted Fugitives for the Week of November 8, 2024, submitted by the El Paso Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office and distributed by Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.