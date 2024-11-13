Skip to Content
Deputies catch trio allegedly burglarizing machine at Clint laundromat

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Published 4:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people are charged with Burglary of Coin Operating Machine after El Paso Sheriff's Office officials say they tried to break into equipment and steal from Clint Laundromat.

On November 10, 2023, deputies got a call about a burglary in progress at the laundromat, located at 13178 Alameda Avenue.

When deputies arrived they detained 37-year-old Claudia Cardenas and 29-year-old Lorraine Allen. Deputies found 29-year-old Jesus Vargas walking nearby. Deputies then found that Vargas had an outstanding for possession.

Deputies later found surveillance video appearing to show Cardenas, Allen, and Vargas burglarizing a coin machine inside of the business. Deputies found a "burglary tool" and several coins inside the suspects' car.

Deputies booked all three into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

