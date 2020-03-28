Caught on video: Hero Las Cruces teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A 16-year-old wrestling champion helped stop a kidnapping and assault near Las Cruces by pinning a man to the ground until deputies arrived, authorities said, and surveillance video shows the terrifying incident. (You can watch it in the video player above.)

Mayfield High School student Canaan Bower is being lauded as a hero after controlling suspect Daniel Arroyo Beltran, 22, of Phoenix, Ariz., the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies arrested Beltran after witnesses told authorities he tried to kidnap three children at Chucky's gas station earlier this week.

The mother told authorities that she got off at a bus stop with her children, ages 9, 2 and 1, and was waiting for an Uber driver to arrive when a man grabbed her 2-year-old child and demanded the woman turn over her children.

Beltran is charged with one count of kidnapping, four counts of battery, two counts of assault and two counts of child abuse and is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning for a detention hearing.